SU Selected to Host Hult Prize Regional Competition

The prestigious Hult Prize Foundation has selected Syracuse University Libraries’ Blackstone Launchpad and Techstars to host their regional summit this year.

SU is one of 100 locations around the world to play host in 2021. Winners will go on to compete in the global competition at the United Nations later this year. Claire Howard is Syracuse’s summit director and says that the event is a big step for the university program.

The global business competition partners with the United Nations and each year releases a social challenge that student teams from around the world get to compete on and create for-profit business solutions, she says.

The challenge this year, is ‘food for good‘ or ‘creating businesses that utilize food as a vehicle for change.’ The business challenge can take on many different forms, Howard says.

“This can look like sustainable packaging, better wage workers for farmers or access to clean and healthy food for everybody,” she adds. “It’s just a business that in some way utilizes food, impacts the food industry and does that in a way that positively benefits global communities.”

Students from 19 different countries will compete in the regional competition on April 9th virtually at Syracuse University. To learn more about the Hult Prize Summit, visit HultPrize.org.