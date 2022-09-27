(WSYR-TV) — Students of Syracuse University’s School of Art are using their skills and creativity to give back to the community.

This Friday, the school will take part in the “Empty Bowls Fundraiser” with Clayscapes Pottery to benefit local food pantries.

The goal is to come together and celebrate the talent of local artisans while also supporting those in need.

The fundraiser is now in its 20th year of helping our Central New York community. Over the years, it has raised over $300,000. All of the money is donated to the Interreligious Food Consortium, which supports more than 70 food pantries in Onondaga County.

Sixteen of Syracuse’s local restaurants will bring soup to the event and Pastabilities will bring bread.

For a $25.00 donation you may pick out a hand crafted ceramic bowl and receive a cup of soup.

The Empty Bowls Fundraiser is set for this Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nancy Cantor Warehouse on West Fayette Street in Syracuse. Parking is free.

For more information on the fundraising event, visit Calendar.Syracuse.edu or ClayscapesPottery.com.