SU Takes On Clemson For Special Floyd Little Life And Legacy Day

The second half of the Syracuse University football season kicks off on Friday, October 15th when the six-time defending ACC champs from Clemson pay a visit to the Dome. It should be the biggest crowd of the season and the university will be honoring one of its all-time greats too.

SU Deputy Director Andrew Goodrich says they’ll pay tribute to the NFL and College Football Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little who passed away on January 1, 2021. A special presentation at halftime with his family in attendance will be part of the night and he adds that it’s been emotional reflecting on the life and legacy of Floyd.

“It’s really been interesting for all of us because we’ spent a lot of time reflecting back on his life and the impact he made on so many,” he says. “It’s been emotional putting these videos together, but we’re so excited to be able to honor him one last time at the stadium.”

Friday is also an Orange Out and fans are encouraged to wear their school color as Syracuse faces the Clemson Tigers. Kick off is at 7 p.m. inside the Dome. For more information on tickets, COVID-testing and protocols, visit Cuse.com.