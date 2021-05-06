Submit Your Photos: NewsChannel 9 Storm Team Working On 2022 Calendar

It might only be April, but NewsChannel 9 is already looking ahead to 2022.

The Storm Team is looking for great photos to be part of their annual calendar. Anyone can submit one for free, simply by clicking here.

Chief Meteorologist and Bridge Street Co-Host Emeritus Jim Teske says each year, hundreds of photos are submitted, and a team at NewsChannel 9 goes through all of them to pick the best of the best.

What makes a good photo, you’re wondering?

“Something that makes you go wow, you know, those are the kinds of pictures that we look for” says Teske.

He adds, “Anything in Central or even Northern New York. This year, we had a picture from up in the Adirondacks that made it. Sunset pictures are good. A good fireworks picture. That tends to make the July picture every year.”

The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team started work on the new calendar last month, pouring over the numbers to update the weather statistics such as record temperatures that are included on the calendar.

Click here for more information and to submit a photo for consideration. The deadline is Friday, May 7th.