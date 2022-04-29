Now’s the time to start planning ahead for summer break and Manlius Pebble Hill is happy to bring back their summer camp programs this year.

Jay Brown is the Director of the MPH Summer Place and he says they have programs and camps for kids ages pre-k through eighth grade.

“Our summer camps are a lot of fun. We offer a variety of options for kids of all interests too,” he says. From kids cooking their own lunch, to survivor challenges and even sports themed days, Jay says that there is something for everyone.

“We try to gear our events to all the children so we offer events to kids from theater, art, Harry Potter Sports and more,” he adds.

Manlius Pebble Hill offers many different options for kids including weekly themed events and they also offer specific class options for children in grades 5 through 8. Older students are afforded the option of choosing their own blocks throughout the day.

To learn more about all of the summer camp options available at Manlius Pebble Hill and to sign up, visit MPHSchool.org.