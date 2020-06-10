Summer Camps Are A ‘Go’ At The Redhouse Arts Center

The show must go on, and the Redhouse Arts Center, so must the summer camps! Even though they are currently closed due to the coronavirus, their staff is busy preparing for in-person camps starting in July.

“Our team has been working over the last two months to get the facility ready to be ready when we are allowed to reopen” says Director of Education Marguerite Mitchell. “We’ve been able to put a lot of different things in place.”

Some of the changes include requiring face masks, reducing class sizes to ensure social distancing, establishing drop off and pick up guidelines to avoid everyone arriving at once, and additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

The Redhouse offers camps for kids of all ages, helping them learn all aspects of arts, music and drama.

Parents not wishing to send their children to an in-person camp can sign them up for the Redhouse’s virtual programming.

