Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Summer Camps Are A ‘Go’ At The Redhouse Arts Center

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The show must go on, and the Redhouse Arts Center, so must the summer camps! Even though they are currently closed due to the coronavirus, their staff is busy preparing for in-person camps starting in July.

“Our team has been working over the last two months to get the facility ready to be ready when we are allowed to reopen” says Director of Education Marguerite Mitchell. “We’ve been able to put a lot of different things in place.”

Some of the changes include requiring face masks, reducing class sizes to ensure social distancing, establishing drop off and pick up guidelines to avoid everyone arriving at once, and additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

The Redhouse offers camps for kids of all ages, helping them learn all aspects of arts, music and drama.

Parents not wishing to send their children to an in-person camp can sign them up for the Redhouse’s virtual programming.

Click here to visit the Redhouse Arts Center’s website to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected