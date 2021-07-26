Summer Fun Made Easy At Witty Wicks

Summer all about relaxing, enjoying a good barbecue and maybe a nice refreshing drink once in a while.

Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop makes all of that easy!

The store sells tons of locally made products, and sauces to enjoy during your next cookout are big sellers this time of year.

“Dutch Hill Maple has a great barbecue sauce, it’s a maple barbecue” says store owner Aubry Panek. “Our tried-and-true Toms Bootleg Sauce is one of our favorite sauces, and we have a new company, a new local company, they’re called Good AF. It’s a husband-and-wife company and they have everything from sort of your traditional barbecue sauce to spicy sauces and marinades.”

When it comes to drinks, you can find 1911’s Bloody Mary mix, as well as a product called My Drink Bombs.

“They come in all sorts of different flavors” says Retail Manager Cassie McNeill. “Instead of buying all the mixers like your cranberry juice or pineapple juice, all of those, you would just drop one bomb in your drink, add some soda water, and if you’d like to add some liquor, you can do that too, and it creates your drink for you.”

Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop also sells platters and dishes to take your summer entertaining to the next level, and candles which are great gifts for a host or hostess.

The store is located at Township 5 in Camillus. It’s open 10am to 7pm Monday through Saturday, and 11am to 5pm Sunday.

Click here to visit the Witty Wicks website to learn more about the store and shop online.