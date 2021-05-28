Summer Fun Returns To Clinton Square

Enjoy some summer fun all summer long with Nave Law Party In The Square.

Mark Digiorgio from Gigsmack and 727 Entertainment tells us the event is a revival of “Party in the Plaza”. All summer long the community can enjoy music, food, drink and have fun every Wednesday starting on July 7th in Clinton Square.

Each week a different band will be taking the stage and a rotation of food trucks will be on site. Recently, NAVE Law has moved to the Armory Square area and COO Sean Kelsey said they’re excited to bring this event to the community.

Party in the Square will be every Wednesday for the summer starting July 7th and running consecutively for 13 weeks and ending on September 29th.

It will be in Clinton Square, with happy hour starting at 4:30 with the traditional 2-dollar bill for $2 dollar drafts. You can learn more by visiting SYRPartyInTheSquare.com.

And for more information about NAVE Law, you can click here.