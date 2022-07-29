(WSYR-TV) — Summer is the season of hoodies, campfires, family time, and most importantly, s’mores. If you’re looking to get your s’more fix this summer, Melissa Thorne and Christina Van Ditto have a great variety of recipes to try.

Christina shared a no-bake, gluten-free and dairy-free simple s’mores dessert.

Melissa whipped up a s’mores martini. and some skillet s’mores dip.

For the drink, use one ounce of Pinnacle Whip Vodka, chocolate lacquer, one ounce of heavy cream, and chocolate syrup. You can also add marshmallow fluff and graham crackers to the rim of the glass. Top it off with a marshmallow and you’re good to go!

You can find the full recipes for each of the dishes below.

S’mores Martini Recipe

Skillet S’mores Dip Recipe

Gluten-Free No-Bake S’mores