(WSYR-TV) — Since its restoration in 2016, the Marriott Syracuse Downtown is a fixture in the city. Their restaurant Eleven Waters has become one of the gems of the hotel and today, to celebrate the patio opening for summer, Chef Amir Maleki is here with couple of special dishes.

The summer patio will offer:

Eleven Waters Patio Menu

Eleven Waters Summer Menu

Party on the Patio every Wednesday

Live music

Drink specials

Buy one get one dozen steamers

It’s located on the Ground Level of Marriott Syracuse Downtown and offers FREE Valet Parking through the Marriott.

For more info, head to ElevenWaters.com.