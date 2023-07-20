(WSYR-TV) — We’re kind of between the big gift-giving holidays right now, so it’s a perfect time for a super summer sale, like the one at Witty Wicks at Township Five in Camillus. Aubry Panek and Cassie McNeill have things teed up for a big weekend there.

The Super Summer Sale features 40% off merchandise & custom apparel, including camping, lake, and garden items.

There will also be deals on windchimes, bells & rain chains, tank tops, and long sleeve tees.

You can find all the products and more information on summer savings at wittywicks.com.