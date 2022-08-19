(WSYR-TV) — If you have a shelf full of half-empty paint cans in your garage or basement, you’re not alone. As it turns out, ten percent of all the paint that’s sold goes unused.

That translates to about a pound of wasted paint for each of us, every year. However, there’s a way to get rid of it and keep it out of a landfill. A drive-through recycling event next weekend at ESM High School is accepting paint for the very first time.

Moe Harrington O’Neill is communications director for Assemblyman Al Stirpe, who established a statewide paint recycling program in 2019. Robert Burns is with Sunnking, whose mission is reducing the amount of e-waste that ends up in landfills.

Sunnking normally holds events to recycle old or partially-functioning electronics. This time, they’re also focusing on recycling paint.

“This is going to be a great way for you to really clean out even more space from your home,” says Robert.

It’s estimated that over 15 million pounds of paint per year go to waste just in New York State.

“It is a huge environmental issue,” says Moe.

The paint that gets recycled at the event will be refurbished and in just a few months may be for sale at stores once again.

The recycling event is for both paint and electronics, and it is set for Saturday, Aug. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. To learn more or to register for the free event, visit Sunnking.com/Events.