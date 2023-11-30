(WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street isn’t the only one celebrating 20 years. So are our friends at sunshine horses who find forever homes for rescue horses in Central New York.

This Sunday, they’re hosting a fun festival and here to tell us more are Dianne Sestak and Jan Lower.

Holiday at the farm is being held Sunday, December 3, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3721 Verplank Road in Clay.

It costs to attend is $5 per car.

To find out more about Sunshine Horses, visit sunshinehorses.org. You can also find them on Facebook.