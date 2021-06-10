Sunshine Horses Hosting Annual Open House

Helping horses, helping people is the motto behind a non-profit horse farm in Clay.

Sunshine Horses is opening its gates to the public for their annual Open House. The event will be Sunday June 13th along with raffles, horse rides and much more for families to soak up the sun.

The non-profit was established in 2003 and was started to give standard-bred horses a second lease on life after their racing career. Kelly Holt tells us that during the pandemic Sunshine Horses couldn’t hold fundraisers and events and is looking forward to this weekend.

Sunshine Horses Annual Open House is taking place Sunday, June 13th. Prior to the Open House, there will be a Shortcake 5k that starts at 9 am. The main event starts at 11 am and runs to 3 pm.

For more information or to donate you can visit, SunshineHorses.org.