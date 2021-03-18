SUNY Canton Hosting Virtual Spring Open House

Located about two hours from Syracuse the possibilities are endless when it comes to SUNY Canton.

This April the college is adapting once again with a non-traditional approach to their Open House. Due to COIVD-19, SUNY Canton has altered the event to be in person and virtual for prospective students. In addition, SUNY Canton’s “Living Writers Series” is continuing with author of “Black Buck” Mateo Askaripour on Wednesday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

SUNY Canton Virtual Open House will be taking place April 24th for prospective students. They will be hosting small in-person tours. Their fully online “Summer Session” begins in June and is currently open for registration.

For more information you can visit Canton.edu.