SUNY Oswego Basketball Coach Holds Basketball Camp For Kids

SUNY Oswego State Basketball Coach and CBA Alum Jason Leone has once again brought his talents to the basketball courts for kids of all ages. His annual ‘Cut Down The Nets Camp,’ which is open to kids ages 7 to 16, is part of an annual event that Leone says is something he loves being able to do.

“I went to Christian Brothers Academy and I just had kind of a vision for wanting to start something.” Jason Leone

Leone’s hard work and dedication have paid off for his athletes and for him too. In February of 2021, he was named Men’s Basketball Coach of the Decade by the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC).

Throughout his nine seasons as coach of the Lakers, they’ve won four SUNYAC championships. Jason says he uses a lot of what he does as a head coach to work with kids at camp each summer. This year, he’s just grateful to have the opportunity to teach and coach in person again. Leone mentions while everything was put on pause with athletics and camps and summer programming, he wanted to give kids an opportunity to get back in the gym and have fun.

Camp includes instruction, contests, and three games per day, and this year, a few special guests stopped by too. The Boeheim’s were a highlight along with Leone’s instruction.