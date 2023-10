(WSYR-TV) — With the announcement that Micron is coming to Central New York, local colleges are doing all they can to prepare for the workforce of the future.

AT SUNY-Oswego, that includes adapting to their students’ needs, and developing a masters degree program that’s 100% online. Richard Bush, Department Chair and Technology Management Coordinator talked about the new program.

Find out more about graduate work at SUNY Oswego online at Oswego.edu/Graduate.