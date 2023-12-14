(WSYR-TV) — Typically when Steve is talking about college ranking it’s during the 6pm sportscast, but Thursday on Bridge Street it was taken to a whole new level.

The SUNY Oswego Online Programs has been ranked atop the New York State rankings and in the top 40 overall by the US News and World Report. SUNY Oswego Visiting Assistant Professor, Paul Babiarz, joined the show Thursday to fill us in on their success.

Paul shared how he got his start and how he uses his years of experience to shape the future generation of business leaders. He also explain the great value in getting an online MBA degree from SUNY Oswego.

If you would like to learn more about SUNY Oswego and their online MBA program, or any of the other graduate studies they offer, visit Oswego.edu/Graduate.