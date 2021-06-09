Super Bowl Champ & SU Alum Roland Williams Gives Back AMID COVID-19

Super Bowl Camp and Syracuse University Alum Roland Williams is a name many know and love and he’s also added mentor and entrepreneur to his list of accolades.

As the founder of Champion Academy, he works with at-risk youth here in Upstate New York and since the pandemic began, he’s been growing his business and giving back too.

What many don’t know is that Roland is co-owner to one of the fastest growing, innovative companies that have tackled COVID-19. J2 Medical Supply provides high quality, cost effective PPE to those who need it most, and during a time when so many are counting on support, Roland says he was happy and willing to help step in.

To find out what Roland is up to and to learn more about his business endeavors, visit J2MedicalSupply.com.