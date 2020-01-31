Super Bowl Champion James Mungro Gives Exclusive Game Day Insights

Get game day ready and learn a bit about what it’s like to play at the Super Bowl. Former Syracuse University star running back and NFL veteran James Mungro gives an exclusive insight on what playing on the big day is like.

Mungro won the 2007 Super Bowl while playing for the Indianapolis Colts. He recalls the anticipation leading to the big event, and says the hardest part is prepping before the game.

“There’s so many people trying to get a hold of you, talk to you… the lights are on.” Mungro said.

Mungro wears his Super Bowl ring as a reminder of the hard work him and his team put in to becoming champions. “It’s something you dream about as a child. It was hard to get there… if you stay together as a team you can accomplish anything you want,” Mungro said.

Mungro recalled what it was like to play with future hall of famer, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, “Peyton was big on details. There was only one way of doing it, and that was the correct way. We took it very serious because we had a goal, and we were able to achieve that goal.”

As for Sunday, Mungro believes the running backs will make a difference in the game. “Kansas City is going to try to get the running game early. San Francisco is going to run the ball,” Mungro said.

Super Bowl LVI is happening Sunday, February 2nd in Miami, FL. Kickoff is at 6:30pm.