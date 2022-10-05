(WSYR-TV) — We are right smack dab in the middle of Super DIRT week, which culminates with the 50th running of the historic Billy Whittaker cars 200 this Sunday.

Jeff Hachmann, the DIRTcar executive director of events, shares the details on everything going down in Oswego at the Oswego Speedway.

Super DIRT week is celebrating its 50th year and is set to host many activities throughout the week. The City of Oswego will be holding a parade on Wednesday, where several cars competing in Super DIRT week, and even some historic cars, will parade the city streets of Oswego.

Races will take place at the Oswego Speedway Thursday through Sunday with the main event, the 200 lap, $50,000-to-win, and Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. There will be a DJ every night and a concert on Saturday which should run from 8 p.m. to about 2 a.m.

Currently there are more than 250 drivers signed up to compete, representing nine states and three counties. Thousands of fans from across the country are expected to attend.

Super DIRT Week is happening now until this Sunday, Oct. 9.

To learn more and get tickets, visit SuperDIRTWeek.com.