(WSYR-TV) — Get ready for the big game this weekend with the Hofmann sausage company, whether you’re tailgating or watching from home.

Becky Baker and Pat Favalo of Hoffman’s taste team gave us some tips for getting ready for serving food this Sunday. A great way to save time while cooking is to cook up several hot dogs and sausages at once, then wrap them in tin foil to help them keep the heat. This lets guests grab them whenever they want, and stops you from having to cook them in several small batches.

For those of you that are going to be cooking inside, brushing butter or vegetable oil on your hot dogs before rolling them around the cooktop is a great way to brown them up.

Hofmanns has many different products that are great to serve up for the Super Bowl, including German Franks, Snappys, Beer Brats, Kielbasa Links, and bacon wrapped Cocktail Franks. For more tips, as well as recipes, visit hofmannsausage.com