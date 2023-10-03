(WSYR-TV) — SuperDIRT Week Returns to Oswego October 2-8, 2023. It will bring in 30,000 people throughout the week for racing’s biggest party.

It features a number of activities for drivers and fans including the City of Oswego Parade on Wednesday at noon.

Super DIRTcar Series driver Chris Hile won his first race with the Series at Albany-Saratoga Speedway in June. He’s also the 2022 Brewerton Speedway track champion.

Hile gave us a sneak peak on what this week is like for drivers.

You can learn more at SuperDIRTWeek.com.