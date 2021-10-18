Support “An Evening For Second Chances” in CNY

You’re invited to an evening of second chances to help make a difference for one local dog rescue and adoption shelter.

For the third year in a row, Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter will host their annual evening for second chances to continue their work in the Central New York community.

The organization was created by former Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney. She came up with the idea to pair inmates up with shelter dogs as a way to give them both second chances. The dogs are cared for and trained by inmates and then placed up for adoption. Since the organization began, they’ve rescued more than 500 local dogs and helped reduce recidivism in the county too. More than 140 inmates have gone through the program.

An Evening For Second Chances is presented by Strada Mia and Jammer’s on Friday, November 12th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown in the Grand Ballroom. Tickets are $45 each and include dessert, a goodie bag, 1 free drink ticket and parking in the Marriott garage.

To learn more about how you can make a difference in a homeless dog’s life and to support the local cause, visit JamesvilleSecondChance.com.