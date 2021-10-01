Support Local and Decorate Your Home With Clayscapes Pottery Market

Support local and find one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces at Clayscapes Pottery Market.

More than 30 local ceramic artists will be at Chuck Hafner’s Garden Center Saturday, October 2nd, and Sunday, October 3rd. From wall pieces to mugs, bowls, and functional pieces, Clayscapes Pottery Marketing Manager Jamie Noce says, “everyone, can find something that they want to bring home with them.”

The Clayscapes Pottery Market is happening at Hafner’s Garden Center on Buckey Road on October 2 & 3 from 10 am – 5 pm. Chuck Hafner’s is also hosting a Create Your Own Raku Pottery event on October 9th &10th from 11-4 pm. Pots are $12 each or 2 for $20.

For more information, you can visit, ClayscapesPottery.com.