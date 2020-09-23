Support Local Businesses During National Small Business Week

During National Small Business Week, it’s important to not only support local businesses but recognized the challenges so many are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Consumer Expert Claudia Lombana shares important information from a new Visa Back-to-Business report about the upcoming holiday shopping season. She also shares helpful tips for small business owners to take advantage of through Visa.
To learn more visit Visa.com/SmallBusinessHub.
