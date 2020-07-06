Support Local: Buy Onondaga Grown

Here’s a fact you may not have known: Onondaga County is home to more than 600 farms!

“We’re really unique in that we have a large urban core but then the surrounding areas of agriculture and farmland puts us in the top ten in New York State in just about every category you can imagine from dairy to poultry to Christmas trees, you name it” says County Legislature Chairman and Agriculture Council Co-Chair David Knapp.

So once again this year, the county is running their ‘Buy Local. Buy Onondaga Grown’ initiative. But it takes on new meaning thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been exciting because people are just back out again and they’re really enjoying it and they definitely want to support local” says Dan Palladino from Palladino Farms and Heritage Hill Brewhouse in Pompey. “It’s been difficult for us to keep our meats in stock. There’s definitely been a push and a renewed interest in purchasing local and supporting the local economy through agriculture.

Palladino reminds consumers that buying local isn’t limited to meats, but other foods like maple syrups, jams, honey, coffee, spices, olive oils and sauces. In addition, non-food items like soaps and lotions are also available.

“This year, we think it’s more important than ever that we support our local farms” says Knapp. “The Coronavirus situation has really hit our local farms very, very hard.”

