Support Local Eateries During Oswego County Restaurant Week

Renowned musician Garland Jeffreys received the highest honor at this year's Syracuse Area Music Awards (The SAMMYS) Hall of Fame dinner, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His esteemed career has landed him works with top musicians, and now a documentary highlighting his musical journey is underway to give audiences an inside look into how he made his name.

Garland's partner, Clare is spearheading the project in efforts to give light to his achievements. "I'm so tired of hearing people say he's under the radar and I thought what's the best way to maybe bring him out from under and I thought of a film," Clare said.