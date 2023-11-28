(WSYR-TV) — Holiday shopping season is in full swing, well for some of us, and many folks might be in need of ideas on where to shop and what to get, and that means it’s a great time to support military-owned businesses across Central New York and beyond.

Misty Fox of Syracuse University’s Institute for Military Families along with Corey Christman, former special agent in the United States air Force and owner of Bravery Wines are helping to spread the word about military-owned businesses.

Syracuse D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families has created a shopping guide featuring over 500 veteran, active duty, reservists and military spouse-owned businesses. Consumers can get an authentic shopping experience by shopping small while also supporting our troops and military families. The mission behind the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families is to advance the lives of the nation’s military veterans and their families.

Corey Christman spent much of his adult life serving as a Special Agent in the United States Air Force. Shortly after his retirement, he began his professional winemaking journey. In 2014, after completing his enology and commercial winemaking operations course at Washington State University, he met Anthony Road Wine Company head winemaker, Peter Becraft.

What once started out as a brand has become a winery. In 2023 Bravery Wines officially became Bravery Winery and is one of the newest farm wineries in New York state.

Bravery Wines partners with non-profit organizations such as the Yellow Ribbon Fund, the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, Clear Path For Veterans, and The Special Liberty Project. Every purchase of Bravery Wines will result in at least $2.00 per bottle being contributed to these organizations and other military, and first responder focused entities. In 2022, because of our Bravery Wines supporters and customers, we were able to donate over $17,000 in support of many non-profit organizations.

Learn more about Bravery Wines by heading to their website at bravery.wine.