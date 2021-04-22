Supporting CNY: Bill Rapp Subaru Makes Large Donation To David’s Refuge

Bill Rapp Subaru is giving back to the Central New York community through Subaru’s Share The Love campaign.

“There are four national charities, and then there’s one hometown charity” says dealership General Manager Rebecca Choquette. “David’s Refuge has been our hometown charity for the past three years.”

This week, Bill Rapp Subaru presented the non-profit with a check for more than $40,000.

“There’s a donation made for every new vehicle leased or purchased in the amount of $250” says Choquette. “There’s actually even a service component, so every vehicle serviced through our service department in Subaru, there’s a $5 donation made, and the event runs from November to January.”

“Bruce Rapp has become a friend to our mission” says Kate Houck, Executive Director of David’s Refuge. “When we sat down together, it was just, they get to know you and he obviously had a special place in his heart for supporting our community always and when I told him about the work that David’s Refuge was doing and where we wanted to go, he jumped right in and it’s people making those types of decisions that truly will now, you know, lead David’s Refuge down a path where we can grow our mission. We can think about new and innovative ways to serve caregivers.”

David’s Refuge serves caregivers – providing respite, resources and support to parents and guardians of children with special needs or life-threatening medical conditions.

“We’re going to pour it right back into our community to serve parents and also support local businesses who help us serve these parents with excellence” Houck says of the donated money.

Click here to learn more about David’s Refuge and how you can help provide a break for families facing major challenges.

Click here to visit Bill Rapp Subaru’s website. The dealership is open six days a week and located at 3446 Burnet Avenue in Syracuse.