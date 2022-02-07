Supporting local: Auto Expo’s Charity Preview returns for 2022

The Syracuse Auto Expo returns for 2022, and so does the event’s Charity Preview fundraiser.

The Syracuse Auto Dealers Association, which runs the expo, holds a special event the night before opening to the public to raise money for local charities. Those attending get a first look at all the vehicles while enjoying food and drink, and a night out on the town.

The “best party in town” as it has been called has raised over $4 million dollars for local charities since it was first held more than 20 years ago.

Like the Auto Expo, the Charity Preview was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s great for the auto sector in Syracuse” says Charity Preview Co-Chair Brian Rapp of the Bill Rapp Superstore. “But more importantly, I think that it’s a big fundraiser for our charities and them missing out last year was disappointing, so I think this year, it’s just exciting to get money back, more money back in their hands.”

14 local charities benefit from the event, including

AccessCNY

Crouse Health Foundation

David’s Refuge, Inc.

Food Bank of Central New York

Hospice of Central New York

Huntington Family Centers, Inc

Launch CNY

Make A Wish Central New York

Maureen’s Hope Foundation, Inc.

Meals On Wheels of Syracuse, NY, Inc.

Silver Fox Adult Day Center

The Centers at St. Camillus & Affiliate Integrity Home Care Services

The Learning Place

YMCA of Greater Syracuse

“For a lot of these charities, it’s their biggest event of the year” says Rich Burritt, the Charity Preview’s other Co-Chair.

Charities sell tickets to the Charity Preview and through that, Burritt says they generally raise between $30,000 and $70,000 to help with their cause.

“We couldn’t give up, so as hard as it was to make this event happen, the dealer network was huge to get these cars together when inventory was short so we could have this event” he adds.

The 2022 Charity Preview is scheduled for Wednesday, February 9. It starts at 6:30pm at the Syracuse Auto Expo at the Oncenter. Special tickets are required and are available through the 14 participating charities or by clicking here.

The Syracuse Auto Expo runs Thursday, February 10 through Sunday, February 13. See the latest cars and trucks and SUV’s, luxury vehicles, electric vehicles and more at the Oncenter complex. There will be over 100,000 square feet of exhibit space.

Hours:

Thursday & Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $10

Seniors: $7

Children (6-12 yrs.): $3

Age 5 and under: Free

Parking is free at the Oncenter Garage and the State Street Parking Lot.

Click here to learn more about the Syracuse Auto Expo.