(WSYR-TV) — There are lots of ways you can help your community by giving back. One way is by quilting! The 2022 Thumbstall Quilt Show is happening this coming Friday and Saturday, and the organization uses the materials that members make to raise money for local charities.

The show is one Thumbstall’s biggest events to showcase all the work their members do. The event is also a big fundraiser for local community service projects. The Thumbstall Quilt Guild makes a large charity quilt, and this gets raffled off to attendees of the show. The money all goes to local charities.

The show coming up this weekend will feature over 120 quilts, a silent auction, a raffle basket, and special foods and baked goods from the St. George’s Church Auxiliary.

The show is set for Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St George’s Macedonian Church on 5083 Onondaga Road in Syracuse.

Tickets to enter the show are $6 or $5 if you have a Quilters Consortium of NYS Travel Club Passport. For more information, visit ThumbstallQuiltGuild.com.