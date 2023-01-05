(WSYR-TV) — In this month’s cancer Q & A with HOA, we’re focusing on breast cancer, particularly among younger women.

Pam Coffey is a social worker at Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York, and she’s involved with a new support group to help women in their twenties, thirties and forties dealing with breast cancer.

The new support group meets Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. starting next Wednesday, Jan. 11. It runs through the middle of February. To register, contact Pam Coffey at 315- 472-7504, extension 1608. You can also email pcoffey@hoacny.com.