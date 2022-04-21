The Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University is hosting their 22nd annual James L. Stone Legislative Policy Day on Friday, April 22, inside the legislature chambers at Onondaga County Courthouse.

“Really what we try to do is we try to bring in students from the Bachelors and Masters program of social work and bring them into the county legislature with members of State, County and city government, leaders of public institutions like libraries, community centers, leaders and staff of nonprofit organizations and local advocates, and discuss an important local policy topic that those folks are working on” says David Nagle, a student organizer.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Achieving Digital Justice in Our Backyard.’ The keynote speaker will be New York State Senator Rachel May (53rd District) who will talk about becoming a successful advocate.

The event is named after James Stone, a graduate of Syracuse University and a former New York State Commissioner of Mental Health. He’s been active in the event since day one.

Nagle adds, “This provides students with an experience to kind of really see in, in real life, in the real world, an example of how the policy making process works, how coalition building works, so that they can understand how they’re gonna eventually fit into that process adds Nagle. If you want to become a professional social worker, you have to understand how the policy making process works so you can get out there and and be engaged.”

The event is not open to the public.

Click here to learn more about the School of Social Work at Syracuse University, and the other programs of study offered at Falk College.