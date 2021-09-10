SU’s Hendricks Chapel To Host 9/11 Memorial Service

So many communities, organizations and churches are planning to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks with special services and ceremonies.

Syracuse University’s Hendricks Chapel is among them. Their service will start at exactly 8:46am on Saturday. That’s the exact time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in 2001.

“We’re going to focus on the theme of remembrance and resilience so that we can remember the lives that were lost and also to acknowledge the resilience that emanated from so many that day and in the 20 years that has since passed” says The Rev. Brian E. Konkol, Ph.D., the Dean of Hendricks Chapel

The memorial service is scheduled to include music from the Syracuse University Brass Ensemble and student vocal ensembles, plus comments from Chancellor Kent Syverud.

There will also be a ceremonial ringing of 20 chimes and lighting of 20 candles.

“Crisis tends to reveal character and what we recognize 20 years ago and in the 20 years since is that the character of our country, the character of our world, absolutely, there’s examples of brokenness and there’s also example of beauty” adds Dean Konkel. “And so, we live into that paradox if you will of beauty and brokenness, and we will undoubtedly celebrate the tremendous beauty, kindness, resilience and just goodwill that was experienced that day and in the 20 years since.”

The memorial service at Hendricks Chapel is open to the public. Masks will be required as all on-campus events at Syracuse University are subject to public health conditions and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The memorial service will also be livestreamed on Zoom.

