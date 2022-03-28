Honor Their Memory. Continue Their Legacy.

That’s the theme for this year’s Wharlest and Exerlena Jackson Legacy Project. The second annual event is being hosted by the Cold Case Justice Initiative at Syracuse University’s College of Law.

Sessions during the virtual event are an opportunity for junior high and high school students to learn about the college experience, financial aid, vocational skills training and possible career paths. But much of the event will also help them learn about the cause of racial justice and how they can support voting rights, education, and equal employment for all people.

“All of our community can benefit from hearing from folks on these issues that are very pertinent to today” says Prof. Paula Johnson, Director of the Cold Case Justice Initiative.

The Legacy Project is named in honor of Wharlest and Exerlena Jackson, who advocated for and assisted people of color in Mississippi during the Civil Rights Movement. They helped build and organize the local NAACP chapter and were instrumental in helping Black citizens register to vote so that they could have a voice in the community and be prepared to accept jobs that they were qualified for.

After accepting a job promotion for a position previously was held only by white people, Wharlest was murdered. No one has ever been held accountable for his death.

“Mr. Jackson was killed as a result of his work in the civil rights movement, and you know his and his wife’s names are not commonly known, but we think they should be because of what happened in their cases and because we all benefit from the sacrifices that they made” says Johnson. “People like Mr. Jackson and Mr. Jackson himself made such tremendous contributions to our society in this way, for this promise of equality for all people, for opportunity for all people.”

Members of the Jackson’s family will be part of several of the sessions during the Legacy Project event. The producers of the recent PBS documentary about the Jackson murder, American Reckoning, are also scheduled to participate.

The Cold Case Justice Initiative at Syracuse University College of Law was created to reinvestigate unsolved racially motivated murders that were committed during the Civil Rights Era.

The Wharlest and Exerlena Jackson Legacy Project is planned for Friday, April 1 (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.) and Saturday, April 2 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The program is free and will be held on the Zoom platform.

Click here for more information and to register, or email JacksonLegacy@SYR.edu.