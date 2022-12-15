(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. is one of the country’s best.

For the past two years, SU has had to keep the event virtual because of the pandemic. But this year the 38th annual celebration returns to the JMA Wireless Dome and Rev. Brian Konkol, along with student body co-chair Malique Lewis join the show to preview the big day.

The duo also announced that Pastor Phil Turner of Bethany Baptist Church will be the keynote speaker.

“He embodies the spirit and sole of Syracuse,” Rev. Konkol said. “He also is well respected in our community. This is someone to can speak to the importance of King’s legacy in the midst of a really important time.” Rev. Konkol added

The largest on-campus celebration of MLK January 23, 2023, will feature a dinner at 5 p.m., Pastor Turner speaking at 7 p.m., the Unsung Hero Awards, and special performances.

To learn more about the event, head to MLK.SYR.edu.