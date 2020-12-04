SU’s Narratio Fellowship Brings Refugee Stories To Life

For the last few years, an annual intensive storytelling and leadership program has worked with refugees in the Central New York community. Through the Narratio Fellowship, refugee students immerse themselves in film making that reflects their unique perspectives.

The program, in its second year, work to provide publishing space for student refugees to define storytelling in their own terms. Six students participated this year, as part of the program to help them transition to college and conquer their daily struggles through storytelling.

Fellows typically share their completed work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, their work will be showcased virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’d like to see the films each fellow has created, they will host a special screening event on Febraury 26th. The event will also include a conversation with all current fellows and it’s free and open to the public.

The fellowship is led by SU Associate Professor Brice Nordquist and Ahmed Badr, a former Iraqi refugee and founder. To learn more visit Narratio.org.

