SU’s ‘Nest Cam’ Provides Live Views of Red-Tailed Hawks

Something special should be happening at Syracuse University in the next few weeks.

Two red-tailed hawks have been nesting atop the school’s Lyman Hall, and the female is expected to lay eggs by the end of March.

SU is providing a livestream of the hawk’s nest. Their ‘Nest Cam’ has two cameras allowing the viewer to choose from an overhead shot or one from a building opposite the nest.

“It’s providing just joy, as well as education and visual beauty” says Anne Marie Higgins, an SU alum who has funded the cameras. “I think these hawks are absolutely gorgeous birds.”

Higgins donated the funding in honor of her late husband Thomas, who died in 2009. He was a Syracuse City Court Judge and also an alum of Syracuse.

“We were both birders and hawks were our favorite birds” adds Higgins. “I thought this would be a great way to honor his memory and also to bring a wonderful experience to people all over the world.”

The red-tailed hawks are named SU-Sue and Otto. They’ve been nesting atop Lyman Hall since 2012: the past two years in west archway, and on the opposite side of the building for the years before that.

“They are gorgeous birds” says Higgins. “They are very majestic. They mate for life and they are very devoted, and they are very protective of family.”

Here are some other facts about hawks:

The red-tailed hawk is the most common hawk in the United States. It lives in deserts, forests and cities.

In Native American cultures, hawks are revered for their keen sense of sight and ability to fly at great heights.

The red-tailed hawks average weight is three pounds. Females are about 25-percent heavier than males.

Their flying speed is 20-40 m.p.h. They can reach up to 120 m.p.h. when diving.

Their diet includes small mammals, birds, reptiles, fish and insects.

Hawks take about four to seven days to build their nests, usually in tall trees or atop high structures. Nests are made of twigs, bark, leaves and plant matter.

SU-Sue and Otto live in Central New York year-round, and can be seen over campus and the neighborhoods that surround SU.

Click here to check out the live ‘Nest Cam.’