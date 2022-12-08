(WSYR-TV) — One of the most popular weekends for Syracuse Orange fans is here with their annual sports auction.

Select items will be available exclusively in the backcourt of the JMA Wireless Dome during the SU Men’s Basketball game against Georgetown on December 10th, where you can also check out online bidding items for yourself and receive registration assistance from Sport Management Club members.

Some of the items available during the auction:

Signed Josh Allen football

Signed Cale Makar jersey

Ken Griffey Jr. signed baseball

Basketball signed by the 2022-23 Syracuse Men’s basketball team

This year’s auction opens with online bidding on December 9th and closes December 11th.

To register, visit spmauction2022.ggo.bid