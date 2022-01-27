SU’s Summer College program helps high school students figure out their future

For high school students trying to figure out what they may want to study in college or do with their life, Syracuse University’s Summer College program may be able to help.

Open to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, it gives students that chance to experience college life and explore majors they might be interested in.

Christopher Cofer, Executive Director of the Office of Pre-College Programs in the College of Professional Studies at Syracuse University, says over 100 courses are offered through ten of SU’s schools and colleges.

“We’re running the gamut as far as courses” says Cofer. “Most of our courses are very experiential in nature, so students are really getting their hands into the field doing a lot of projects, a lot of group work. So it’s not just that college rigor which we have in all our courses, credit and non-credit, but also really getting busy in the field so they get a sense of what it would be like to explore that major and confirm whether that’s what they want to study or maybe pursue a different passion.”

Summer College is being offered this year several ways: on campus, online or a mix of both. Sessions will be held in July and August, and will run 6-weeks, 3-weeks, and 2-weeks long.

The cost for Summer College starts at about $2,500 but Cofer says financial aid and scholarships are available, along with a variety of special discounts for students who qualify.

“We’re really excited to announce our new discount categories for veteran and military family connected students as well as Native American and Indigenous students at a 50% discount for all our courses” says Cofer.

Click here now to learn more about Syracuse University’s Summer College.

Enrollment continues through May 1. Cofer says all high school students should consider it, because in many cases, it is a life-changing experience.