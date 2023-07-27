(WSYR-TV) — The emotional toll of war can be difficult to put into words. However, one writer is doing the work to make that happen with her new book “War Sonnets.” Author of the book Susannah Wiley sat down with Steve and Iris today to share her insight and inspiration for writing the book.

“War Sonnets” tells the story of former World War II soldier and poet, Allen Benton. The book focuses on not only the war at hand, but the moral decisions that we make that may counter to what we believe in. Wiley even treated our hosts with an excerpt from the book.

You can find “War Sonnets” at Amazon.com or BarnesAndNoble.com.