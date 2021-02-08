Sweet Treats From Exhale Cafe & Bake Shop

Maria Rotella says that baking is her ‘Exhale’ so it’s no surprise that when she opened her own bakery, she named it after a common practice she uses when diving into her hobby. Rotella is the woman behind Exhale Cafe And Bake Shop and has been serving up her popular sweet treats even amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Exhale Cafe and Bake Shop opened its doors in April, at the height of the pandemic, but quickly Maria found herself bustling with orders. In October when she decided to jump on the hot cocoa bomb craze, she says it took a few months, but by November, they were selling out daily. Today, Rotella spends her days baking different treats that include cupcakes, specialty cakes, brownies, cookies and so much more.

On Saturday, February 13th, visitors are invited to stop in for a socially-distanced pop-up shop featuring items from eight local artists in Central New York. The pop-up runs from 10am to 2pm at Exhale Cafe and Bake Shop. To learn more about how you can place an order or visit the shop in-person, visit ExhaleBakeShop.com. You can also learn more about their valentine menus and more on their daily cocoa bombs on Facebook and Instagram.