Sweet Yet Spooky! Halloween Cookie Decorating Workshop

Get into the Halloween spirit with a Cookie Decorating Workshop taking place at Exhale Café and Bake Shop in Camillus.

Right Mind Syracuse has teamed up with Emily’s Cookies for the sweet yet spooky event. From cookie decorating to painting wooden signs to string art, Founder of Right Mind Syracuse, Claire McKenney says “we offer the biggest variety of creative workshops…and we’re always collaborating with new different artists and growing our workshops.”

Emily Walsh of Emily’s Cookies mentions that anyone can participate in the event. She says, “Any age is welcome as long as they can, you know independently hold on to a piping bag.”

Right Mind Syracuse also hosts other crafting events throughout the year. McKenney says, “I love art-making, art organizing events, and seeing people create…There are so many talented artists here and to see that you know finally growing is just such a good feeling.”

The workshop is happening Sunday, October 17th at Exhale Café and Bake Shop located at Township 5 in Camillus. It’s 2-4 pm and is $36 per person. To sign up for the cookie workshop you can visit RightMindSyracuse.com.

To learn more about Emily, you can visit her on Facebook and Instagram.