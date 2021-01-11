Switch Up Your Skincare Routine In The New Year

January is the perfect time to consider a fresh start for your face, and Makeup Artist Christy Monti is back with some great reasons why.

The new year is not only a brand new start, but it also serves as the perfect time to look into new ways to invest in your skin. Studies show that people tend to stick to resolutions and goals to start out their year.

Monti recommends starting with a hydrating cleanser to kick-start your routine followed by an exfoliating lotion during the cold winter months. Her all-time favorite product though is a daily cleanser that is gentle enough to be used both morning and night on a daily basis.

These are just a few of her recommendations. To learn more about how you can kick-start your beauty regimen and for more makeup tips visit MontiMakeup.com.

