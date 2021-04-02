Switching Roles: Limp Lizard Plans Fun Charity Event

A popular Central New York restaurant has cooked up something fun all to support a good cause!

Limp Lizard Bar & Grill on Onondaga Blvd. in Syracuse is hosting what they’re calling Flip The House Charity Night. Staff at the restaurant will switch places for the evening. Cooks will be the servers, and the servers will be working in the kitchen.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Cuse Pit Crew.

Nick Ford, a Partner at Limp Lizard, says the idea was developed while he was eating dinner with some friends.

“We thought of a cool team building idea of how I could get the kitchen staff and the servers to kind of see what each other go through” he says. “And then we’re like yeah, that’s a good charity night idea.”

“Cuse Pit Crew is an advocacy group for misunderstood breeds” says Natalie Martin with the organization. “A lot of people think that we’re a shelter which were not. We do humane education, outreach, community involvement.”

Flip The House Charity Night is planned for Monday, April 5th from 4pm to 9pm. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill is located at 4628 Onondaga Blvd. in Syracuse. That’s in the Western Lights area.

