(WSYR-TV) — Sydney Irving, a rising singer/songwriter from Central New York, talks with Steve and Iris about her new single, her tour, and her journey as a 19-year-old trying to make it in the music industry.

Sydney Irving started performing live at the age of 14 and strives to bring an attitude of “fun” to each one of her shows.

“I love guitar driven music. I love to be able to rock out, put on my boots, and get up there to do what I like to do,” she says.

Fresh off a four-day trip to Atlanta where she wowed the crowd at the International Singer-Songwriter Association Awards, Irving has released a new single “You Can’t Forget About Me”.

Irving, along with her band The Mojo, are playing all over Central New York this summer. If you want to catch a show, you can find where she’ll be at SydneyIrvingMusic.com. She’ll also perform at the Great New York State Fair Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.