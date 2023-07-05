(WSYR-TV)– Sylvan Beach is not only a place to soak up some sun by Oneida Lake, but it’s also a great place to take your family for funfair activities. The tourist attraction has been a staple for over 150 years, filled with games and rides neighboring the shore.

Pat Goodenow, the manager at Sylvan Beach Amusement Park, joins us to discuss the rich historical attraction dating back to the 1870s that brings smiles to visitors’ faces.

In recent years, the theme park has worked diligently on restoring some of its most beloved theme park rides and overall location for its summer 2023 season. The famous roller coaster Galaxi is one of the few restored and is finally reopened for this season.

The park has about 14 rides varying both for small children to adults.

Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is open now through Labor Day which is on September 5. Admission tickets can be purchased in advance online or on your visit! Learn more and get your online tickets at sylvanbeachamusementpark.com.