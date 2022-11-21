(WSYR-TV) — Symphoria, the orchestra of Central New York, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. There is also a new book out by Dr. Barbara Shelkin Davis chronicling the rebirth of the orchestra.

The book describes describes the rebirth of the symphony, one of only two musician-governed orchestras in the United States, from the bankruptcy of its predecessor, the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra, to what it is today: Symphoria.

“Images of America: Symphoria” is available through Arcadia Publishing, and you can purchase it online here. You can find out more about the orchestra of Central New York at ExperienceSymphoria.org.