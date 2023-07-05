(WSYR-TV) — Summertime in Central New York is an extraordinary place to sit outdoors and enjoy music. Thankfully the Orchestra of Central New York is giving you the perfect chance to enjoy some classical tunes outside.

Symphoria Executive Director Pam Murchison is present to tell us about the summer concert series that will begin tomorrow night, July 6 starting at 7:30 p.m. located at Village Green in Hamilton, N.Y. A blanket or lawn chair is needed because the outdoor musical experience is free!

The concert will include classical music from John Stafford Smith, W.A. Mozart, Camille Saint-Saëns, and many more! The program is anticipated to have 12 songs.

There will be two other concerts next in line on Friday, July 7 in Oswego starting at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 8 in Fayetteville starting at 7:30 p.m.

For more information check out experiencesymphoria.org.